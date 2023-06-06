Henderson (back) said he won't be in Baltimore's lineup Tuesday against the Brewers, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.
Henderson added that he'll participate in pregame activities Tuesday to see how he feels and is hopeful to return Wednesday. The 21-year-old infielder hasn't played since his removal from Saturday's game against the Giants.
