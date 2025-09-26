Holliday (knee) will lead off and play second base Friday against the Yankees, Jacob Calvin Meyer of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Holliday was held out of the starting lineup in back-to-back games due to knee soreness, but he'll return to his regular spot at second base Friday. The standout 21-year-old underwent an MRI on Thursday, which confirmed he isn't dealing with any structural damage. Holliday has one hit and nine strikeouts in his last 29 at-bats.