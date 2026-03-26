Holliday (hand) is set to begin a rehab assignment Friday at Triple-A Norfolk.

Holliday didn't see any game action in spring training after undergoing surgery Feb. 12 to remove the fractured hook of the hamate bone in his right hand, but he resumed taking batting practice before the end of camp and was spotted taking part in fielding drills at Camden Yards on Wednesday, per Jake Rill of MLB.com. The 22-year-old evidently checked out fine following Wednesday's workout and is expected to be in the lineup when Norfolk opens its season Friday. Holliday will be eligible to return from the 10-day injured list next Wednesday, but because he missed all of spring training, the Orioles may want to keep him on assignment with Norfolk for a longer period prior to activating him. Until Holliday is deemed ready to rejoin the big club, the Orioles will likely turn to Blaze Alexander and Jeremiah Jackson to handle most of the reps at the keystone.