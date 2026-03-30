Holliday (hand) has gone 0-for-6 with a walk and four strikeouts through his first two rehab appearances with Triple-A Norfolk.

Holliday didn't play in any Grapefruit League games after requiring surgery Feb. 12 to remove the fractured hook of the hamate bone in his right hand, so it's not especially surprising that he's looked rusty during the early stages of his rehab assignment. More importantly, Holliday has seemingly emerged from his first two minor-league games free of setbacks, so he should remain on track to rejoin the Orioles around mid-April once he stockpiles more at-bats and gets comfortable playing regularly again. Holliday played seven innings at second base Friday and eight Sunday, so he'll likely be cleared to play a full nine innings in the field during his next rehab game.