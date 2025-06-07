Orioles' Jackson Holliday: Homers in three-hit effort
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Holliday went 3-for-5 with a solo home run, a double and two total runs scored in Friday's 5-4 loss to the Athletics.
Holliday had gone just 3-for-22 (.136) over his previous six games, though two of his hits in that span went for extra bases. This was his fifth three-hit game of the season. The infielder is up to eight homers, 27 RBI, 24 runs scored, five stolen bases and a .268/.320/.445 slash line through 56 contests. Holliday has been steady enough lately to retain the leadoff spot in the lineup since mid-May.
