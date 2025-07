Holliday is out of the lineup for the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader versus the Blue Jays.

The Orioles are going with a right-handed-heavy lineup to counter Blue Jays southpaw Easton Lucas in the first game of the day, so the lefty-hitting Holliday will begin the twin bill on the bench. Jordan Westburg will draw the start at second base in Game 1, but Holliday will likely occupy the keystone in the nightcap.