Holliday is now batting leadoff and playing DH on Friday against the Yankees, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.

Holliday was initially scheduled for a night off Friday, but Adley Rutschman (abdomen) was scratched, forcing Holliday to fill in at DH. It'll be just his second start at the position this season.

