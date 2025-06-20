Orioles' Jackson Holliday: Late add to lineup
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Holliday is now batting leadoff and playing DH on Friday against the Yankees, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.
Holliday was initially scheduled for a night off Friday, but Adley Rutschman (abdomen) was scratched, forcing Holliday to fill in at DH. It'll be just his second start at the position this season.
