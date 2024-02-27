Holliday will play second base and bat leadoff Tuesday against the Tigers.

Holliday will get a chance to show what he can do atop the batting order early on in his long-shot bid to make the Opening Day roster. The top prospect is 0-for-4 with a walk and three strikeouts in his first two Grapefruit League games this spring. While he figures to end up back at shortstop eventually, the team is opening up another path to at-bats for the youngster at second base.