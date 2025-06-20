Orioles' Jackson Holliday: On bench Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Holliday is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Yankees.
Holliday is in the midst of a 4-for-31 (.129) slump at the plate, and he'll get the night off Friday to clear his head. In his place, Jordan Westburg will play second base and lead off.
