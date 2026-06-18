Orioles' Jackson Holliday: Pops solo shot in win

Holliday went 1-for-3 with a solo home run, a walk and a second run scored in Wednesday's 5-3 win over the Mariners.

Holliday had gone 0-for-12 with six strikeouts over his previous four games. He was well on his way to another poor performance before his ninth-inning homer. The infielder hasn't logged a multi-hit effort since May 29 versus the Blue Jays, but he continues to see a starting role at second base. Holliday is batting .195 with a .671 OPS, four homers, 12 RBI, 13 runs scored, one double, one triple and three stolen bases over 26 contests.