Holliday went 3-for-5 with a home run, a double and four RBI in Monday's win over Texas.

Holliday opened the games scoring with an RBI double in the third inning and blew it open with his three-run blast in the fifth. It was his ninth home run of the year and first since June 6, snapping a 14-game drought. He bumped his season slash line up to .265/.313/.422 with 23 extra-base knocks and 31 RBI through 294 plate appearances.