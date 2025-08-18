Orioles' Jackson Holliday: Reaches base four times
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Holliday went 2-for-4 with three runs scored, one RBI and two walks in Sunday's win against the Astros.
Holliday knocked an RBI single and scored a run in the fifth inning. He later drew a walk and scored a run in both the seventh and eighth frames. He went 4-for-14 (.286) with a home run and five runs scored in the three-game set against Houston this weekend. Sunday was Holliday's first multi-hit performance since July 30; he went 8-for-55 (.145) in 14 games since then. He's now slashing .249/.303/.390 with 55 runs scored through 116 games.
