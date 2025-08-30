Holliday went 2-for-4 with a walk, a stolen base and a run scored in Friday's 15-8 loss to the Giants.

Holliday has posted consecutive multi-hit efforts after going eight games without one. The infielder is batting a paltry .173 (17-for-98) over 25 contests in August, adding just four extra-base hits, six RBI and three steals. For the season, he's posted a lackluster .244/.306/.378 slash line with 15 homers, 13 steals, 49 RBI, 60 runs scored, 18 doubles and two triples across 126 contests. Baltimore continues to put him in a position to succeed as the leadoff hitter, but he's still looking for long-term consistency.