Orioles' Jackson Holliday: Resting Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Holliday is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Dodgers.
The Orioles will give Holliday a couple of days to catch his breath with a team day off coming Monday. Holliday had made 12 consecutive starts at second base, but he'll yield to Luis Vazquez at the position Sunday.
