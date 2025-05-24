Holliday is not in the Orioles' starting lineup for Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader against the Red Sox.
Holliday will take a seat for Saturday's nightcap after going 1-for-5 with one run and an RBI in the Orioles' 6-5 extra-innings loss to the Red Sox in Game 1. Ramon Urias will start at second base and bat in the cleanup spot for Game 2.
More News
-
Orioles' Jackson Holliday: Homers in loss•
-
Orioles' Jackson Holliday: Hitting out of leadoff spot•
-
Orioles' Jackson Holliday: Moving up to two hole Thursday•
-
Orioles' Jackson Holliday: Homers twice in loss•
-
Orioles' Jackson Holliday: Resting against lefty•
-
Orioles' Jackson Holliday: Out against left-hander•