Holliday went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Dodgers.

Holliday broke up Yoshinobu Yamamoto's no-hit bid with a two-out solo homer in the bottom of the ninth, kickstarting a comeback win by the Orioles. The 21-year-old has now hit safely in eight of his past nine games, collecting six extra-base hits, four RBI, six runs scored and three stolen bases during that stretch. On the season, he's slashing .248/.316/.394 with 17 home runs, 53 RBI, 65 runs scored and 15 steals across 579 plate appearances.