McCann went 2-for-5 with a home run and three RBI in Saturday's 7-2 extra-inning win over the Athletics.

McCann popped a go-ahead solo shot in the fourth inning and added a two-run single to cap off the Orioles' rally in the 10th. The veteran has made the most of his chances in August, going 12-for-25 (.480) with a homer and 11 RBI this month. He's at a .243/.283/.405 slash line with four homers, 21 RBI, 19 runs scored and three stolen bases through 162 plate appearances on the year.