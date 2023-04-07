McCann (oblique) will begin a rehab assignment with High-A Aberdeen on Friday, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports.
McCann won't be ready for activation from the injured list when first eligible as he had hoped, but he's not far off. A return at some point next week seems likely.
