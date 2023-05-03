McCann went 3-for-5 with an RBI and a run scored in Tuesday's 11-7 win over the Royals.

McCann collected his first three-hit effort in just his 11th game of the season. He singled home a run in the fourth and would eventually score. The 33-year-old got another base hit in the fifth and in the eighth, raising his slash line to .250/.250/.444 with two homers, five RBI, five runs and a 0:5 BB:K over 36 plate appearances. McCann primarily operates as Adley Rutschman's backup but manager Brandon Hyde has gotten his bat in the lineup as a DH at times, as he did Tuesday. Still, McCann does not get enough opportunities to hold any fantasy relevance.