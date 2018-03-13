Orioles' Jesus Liranzo: Sent back to Double-A
The Orioles optioned Liranzo to Double-A Bowie on March 7, Peter Schmuck and Jon Meoli of The Baltimore Sun reports.
Following Liranzo's demotion, manager Buck Showalter noted that the 23-year-old will handle the same pitching schedule that he faced last season with Bowie. That program consisted of Liranzo starting and pitching around three innings, then working with the coaching during a between-starts bullpen session to work on his delivery and control. Showalter is hoping that Liranzo's unconventional schedule yields better results than it did last season, when the right-hander rung up a 4.85 ERA and 1.49 WHIP across 65 frames.
More News
-
Judge the new Howard?
You may think we've never seen a player like Aaron Judge before, but you don't need to go that...
-
Spring Takes: Leone, Bedrosian to close?
A couple of surprising closer candidates have emerged, according to Scott White, who also looks...
-
Draft Strategy: Innings a priority
Think you know what makes a good Fantasy pitcher? Our Scott White says the formula is changing...
-
SportsLine: Fade Hosmer, Godley
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Jose Quintana, Starling Marte...
-
Podcast: Who's third overall pick?
On today’s show we debate Trea Turner vs. Nolan Arenado third overall and tell you what you...
-
Spring Takes: New heights for DeShields?
Our Scott White looks at Delino DeShields' stolen base potential, Lucas Giolito's breakout...