The Orioles optioned Liranzo to Double-A Bowie on March 7, Peter Schmuck and Jon Meoli of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Following Liranzo's demotion, manager Buck Showalter noted that the 23-year-old will handle the same pitching schedule that he faced last season with Bowie. That program consisted of Liranzo starting and pitching around three innings, then working with the coaching during a between-starts bullpen session to work on his delivery and control. Showalter is hoping that Liranzo's unconventional schedule yields better results than it did last season, when the right-hander rung up a 4.85 ERA and 1.49 WHIP across 65 frames.