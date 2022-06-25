Krehbiel (3-3) threw 2.1 perfect innings and struck out three to earn the win Friday over the White Sox.

Krehbiel followed starter Austin Voth, who lasted three innings. Krehbiel was at the front end of six perfect relief innings from the Orioles' bullpen. This was the right-hander's second appearance since he was activated from the injured list, and he's not allowed a baserunner in three innings in that span. For the season, he has a 2.42 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 20:8 K:BB in 26 innings. He's added five holds and could see some mid-to-high-leverage work going forward.