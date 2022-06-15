Krehbiel (shoulder) threw his second bullpen session of the week Wednesday, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

After tossing a 15-pitch side session Monday that consisted entirely of fastballs, Krehbiel will incorporate his full arsenal into Wednesday's workout. The right-handed reliever believes he'll be ready to return from the 15-day injured list Saturday when first eligible.

