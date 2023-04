Ortiz (concussion) is playing in Florida and is expected to join Triple-A Norfolk for the affiliate's home opener Tuesday, Steve Melewski of MASNSports.com reports.

Ortiz sustained a concussion during a Grapefruit League game, which wiped out much of his chance to audition for a major-league roster spot. The 24-year-old should be expected to see significant playing time at Norfolk this season, and a strong showing could get him to the majors before the end of the campaign.