Oritz has been in the concussion protocol over the last few days after he was hit in the head by a batted ball, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports.

Ortiz won't be able to return until he is not experiencing concussion symptoms. The shortstop prospect was added to the Orioles' 40-man roster in November after closing the season with a .320/.383/.534 slash line across 26 games with Triple-A Norfolk. He's likely to see much of his playing time at that level in 2023, though he could earn a midseason call-up to the majors if he plays well.