site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: orioles-joey-ortiz-gets-start-at-third-base | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Orioles' Joey Ortiz: Gets start at third base
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Ortiz is starting at third base and batting ninth for the Orioles on Friday against the Blue Jays, Steve Melewski of MASNSports.com reports.
It will be the first time he's played the hot corner during his brief time in the majors. Ortiz is 4-for-18 at the plate so far with the Orioles.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Fantasy Baseball Stories
Dan Schneier
• 4 min read
Chris Towers
• 8 min read