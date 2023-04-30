The Orioles optioned Ortiz to Triple-A Norfolk on Sunday.
After receiving his first MLB call-up Thursday, Ortiz proceeded to make three consecutive starts at second base and went a collective 2-for-8 with a run scored and four RBI. The right-handed-hitting infielder appears to have just been up with the Orioles while the team faced a stretch of three straight left-handed pitchers, so he'll head back to Triple-A with Baltimore bringing up an extra left-handed bat (Kyle Stowers) from Norfolk in a corresponding move.