Ortiz was removed from Triple-A Norfolk's lineup Tuesday due to left oblique tightness, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Ortiz's removal was labeled as precautionary, so he may be able to rejoin the Tides' lineup within the next few days. The 25-year-old had a .448 OPS over 15 games in his first taste of the big leagues earlier this season, but he's enjoyed a strong campaign at Norfolk with a .321/.378/.504 slash line in 88 contests.