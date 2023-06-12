Ortiz (illness) has started in each of Triple-A Norfolk's last five games, going 8-for-22 with a home run, a triple, two doubles, one walk, three additional runs and three RBI over that span.

Though the Orioles optioned Ortiz to Triple-A on May 26, he didn't make an appearance for Norfolk until nearly two weeks later while he battled an unspecified illness. Since rejoining the lineup June 8, Ortiz has resumed raking at the plate, so he seems to be back to 100 percent or close to it. The 24-year-old should remain the next man up for a call-up in the event the Orioles require another infielder at any point.