Orioles general manager Mike Elias said Thursday that Means (elbow) is a month behind schedule, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.

Means suffered a flare-up with his surgically-repaired left elbow last October. While previous indications had been that the southpaw was past the issue, clearly the team still plans to proceed cautiously with him in spring training. Elias was not ready to commit to a stint on the injured list for Means, but it's difficult to see him avoiding one if he's a month behind other Orioles starters.