Means (elbow/back) played catch on the field Monday, Danielle Allentuck of TheBaltimoreBanner.com reports.

Means had to put a pause on his Tommy John surgery rehab in late May after suffering a muscle strain in his upper back, but he's now throwing again and suggested recently that he would like to be an option for the Orioles sometime in August. The 30-year-old left-hander hasn't pitched in a major-league game since April 2022.