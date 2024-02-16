Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said Friday that the "rough draft" has Means (elbow) making his season debut in April, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

When exactly in April the left-hander is expected back isn't clear, but at least there's now a tentative timetable on record. Means experienced a flare-up with his surgically-repaired left elbow last October, which has him about a month behind the team's other starters. With Means and Kyle Bradish (elbow) slated for stints on the injured list, Tyler Wells and Cole Irvin have the inside tracks to open the season in Baltimore's rotation.