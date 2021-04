Means will start Sunday against the Athletics rather than Saturday as previously schedule, Steve Melewski of MASNSports.com reports.

The 27-year-old delivered seven scoreless innings last Sunday against the Rangers, and he'll end up receiving six days of rest before retaking the mound. Means is off to a strong start in 2021 with a 1.52 ERA, 0.93 WHIP and 23:6 K:BB over 23.2 innings.