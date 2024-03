Means (forearm) will begin his rehab assignment Sunday with Triple-A Norfolk.

Means didn't pitch in spring training, so he'll continue ramping up in the minors. He had a flare-up with his surgically repaired left elbow in October, putting him behind in the spring. Means is likely to need just about all of his 30-day rehab window to get up to speed, so his major-league season debut should be expected in mid-to-late April if he avoids setbacks.