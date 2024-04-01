Means (forearm) was roughed up for seven runs over one-plus inning Sunday in his first rehab start with Triple-A Norfolk.

Means surrendered a pair of home runs among six hits and walked one batter. He threw 32 pitches, induced three whiffs and averaged 90.8 mph on his four-seamer, which was 0.9 mph lower than a season ago. Clearly, it's not the kind of performance Means was looking for as a ramps up for a return to the Orioles' rotation, but it will become worrisome only if it continues in subsequent rehab outings. He'll need a handful of rehab starts before returning potentially in late April.