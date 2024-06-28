Westburg is not in the lineup for Friday's game versus the Rangers.
Westburg had started each of the previous eight contests, but he'll begin this one on the bench as the Orioles face right-hander Max Scherzer. Baltimore will go with Jorge Mateo at second base and Ramon Urias at third.
