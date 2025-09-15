Westburg (ankle) joined the Orioles in Chicago on Monday and could be activated from the 10-day injured list ahead of Tuesday's game against the White Sox, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Though the Orioles didn't reinstate him prior to Monday's series opener in Chicago, Westburg is likely just getting a day to rest after he went 2-for-5 with two home runs in his final rehab game for Triple-A Norfolk on Sunday. Assuming that the Orioles' medical staff is satisfied with the condition on his right ankle, Westburg will likely rejoin the lineup Tuesday. Westburg will presumably take over as the Orioles' everyday third baseman, resulting in Jeremiah Jackson moving into more of a utility role.