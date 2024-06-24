Westburg went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's 8-1 loss to the Astros.

The Orioles' offense went from hot to cold in a hurry -- Westburg's home runs in back-to-back games are their only scoring plays in those contests. The infielder is still warm, going 16-for-57 (.280) over his last 14 games with four homers, four doubles, two triples and nine RBI in that span. For the season, he's up to 13 long balls, 45 RBI, 40 runs scored and six stolen bases with an .843 OPS over 71 contests.