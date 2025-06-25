default-cbs-image
Westburg (finger) will start at third base and bat second in Wednesday's game versus the Rangers.

Westburg missed each of the previous three contests due to a sprained left index finger, but he's feeling well enough to give it a go in Wednesday's series finale. The 26-year-old has gone 0-for-13 with eight strikeouts over his last four games.

