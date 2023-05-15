Westburg is slashing .321/.395/.626 with 11 home runs and four steals in 147 plate appearances for Triple-A Norfolk.

Dating back to last season, Westburg has a .286/.370/.540 slash line with 29 home runs and 13 steals in 123 games at Triple-A. The athletic 24-year-old has seen time at five different positions this year at Triple-A, so he could fill any opening at the big-league level when the Orioles are ready to start his clock.