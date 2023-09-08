Westburg isn't in the Orioles' lineup Friday against Boston, Danielle Allentuck of TheBaltimoreBanner.com reports.
Westburg will sit down for the second straight game Friday despite being on a five-game hitting streak. Adam Frazier will draw the start at second base while Ramon Urias mans the hot corner.
