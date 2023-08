Westburg isn't in the Orioles' lineup Thursday against the Blue Jays, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports.

Westburg has logged a hit in four of his last five games and is 3-for-9 during the Orioles' series against Toronto. He'll get a breather against Jose Berrios and the Blue Jays on Thursday, allowing Ramon Urias to start at third base and bat eighth.