Westburg is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the White Sox, according to Danielle Allentuck of TheBaltimoreBanner.com.

Westburg has held his own at the big-league level, but he is starting to lose some playing time, as he will open on the bench Monday for the third time in five games. As was the case in the last two instances, Adam Frazier will cover the keystone and Ramon Urias will get the start at third base.