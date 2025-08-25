Orioles interim manager Tony Mansolino said Monday that Westburg (ankle) will not be ready for activation from the 10-day injured list when first eligible Aug. 29, Danielle Allentuck of TheBaltimoreBanner.com reports.

The Orioles have a road trip that runs through Sept. 3, and Westburg is not expected to be activated at any point during that trip. It's possible he'll be ready for the start of a homestand Sept. 5, but that will depend on how he progresses over the next several days. The Orioles have been using a combination of Luis Vazquez, Vimael Machin and Jeremiah Jackson at third base since Westburg was injured last week.