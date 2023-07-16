Gibson didn't factor into the decision in Saturday's 6-5 win over the Marlins, coughing up five runs on nine hits and two walks over 5.1 innings. He struck out one.

It was a shaky outing for the veteran right-hander, who tossed 52 of 84 pitches for strikes, but Gibson was taken off the hook for his seventh loss of the year when the O's staged a comeback in the seventh inning. Gibson has been tagged for at least four runs in four of his last five starts, posting a 7.62 ERA, 1.62 WHIP and 25:11 K:BB through 26 innings over that stretch, and those struggles seem to have following him into the second half.