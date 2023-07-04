Gibson (8-6) took the loss Tuesday, allowing four runs on three hits and four walks over six innings against the Yankees. He struck out four.

Gibson showed signs of improvement despite the loss Tuesday after he allowed 11 runs over 7.2 innings in his previous two starts. The 35-year-old right-hander allowed a two-run homer to Gleyber Torres in the first inning before holding the Yankees to just two more runs over his next five frames. Gibson still sports a disappointing 4.73 ERA with a 1.38 WHIP and 78:35 K:BB across 18 starts (102.2 innings) this season. He'll be looking for his first win since June 6 in his next start, currently scheduled for this weekend in Minnesota.