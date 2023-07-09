Gibson (9-6) allowed two runs on three hits and a walk while striking out 11 across seven innings to earn the win Sunday over the Twins.

Gibson had given up 18 runs over his last 19.2 innings during a four-start winless skid. He received ample run support Sunday and did his part with an excellent performance that saw him match his season high in strikeouts. He has a 4.60 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 89:36 K:BB through 109.2 innings over 19 starts this season. He's done better at keeping the ball down this year, allowing just 10 home runs so far, though he's had some struggles allowing too many baserunners.