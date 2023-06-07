Gibson allowed two runs on five hits and two walks while striking out seven across five innings Tuesday against the Brewers. He did not factor into the decision.

The Brewers had five batters reach base against Gibson in the opening frame, leading to their only two runs against him. Gibson was able to settle in afterward and even struck out the side in the fifth to finish his day on a strong note. His seven strikeouts were his most since he piled up 11 back on April 22 and he's now allowed two runs or less in four of his last six starts. The 35-year-old now sports a 3.87 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 54:25 K:BB over 76.2 innings and will is expected to take the mound next against the Royals over the weekend.