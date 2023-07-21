Gibson did not factor in the decision against Tampa Bay on Thursday, allowing three runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out eight batters over six-plus innings.

Gibson was headed toward a win after six one-run frames. However, he came back out for the seventh and allowed the only two batters he faced to reach base, losing his shot at a victory when both runners scored following his departure. Despite the disappointing ending, Gibson bounced back well from his previous appearance, when he gave up five runs over 5.1 innings against Miami. The veteran's right-hander's quality start Thursday was just his second over his past six outings, a span during which he's posted a 7.03 ERA and 1.59 WHIP over 32 frames.