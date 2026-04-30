Orioles' Leody Taveras: Idle for early game
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Taveras is out of the lineup for the first game of Thursday's doubleheader versus the Astros.
Colton Cowser will patrol center field for Baltimore in the first game of the day, but Taveras will likely enter the starting nine for the nightcap. Taveras has recorded at least one hit in 10 of his last 14 games, batting .267 with two home runs, one steal, 11 RBI and seven runs during that stretch.
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