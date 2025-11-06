Taveras agreed to a one-year, $2 million contract with the Orioles on Wednesday, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

Taveras will head east after spending 2025 with the Rangers and Mariners. The 27-year-old slashed just .205/.226/.304 in the regular season across 180 big-league plate appearances, though he posted a much more respectable .809 OPS in 81 games at Triple-A Tacoma. Now with the Orioles, he is likely to work as a depth piece at Triple-A Norfolk or come off the bench for the big club.